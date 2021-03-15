2023 Ohio Safety Excited to Build Relationship With WVU

Class of 2023 safety Sonny Styles (6’4”, 205 lbs) has been getting attention from some powerhouse college football programs lately, and West Virginia added themselves in the mix last week when they offered Styles.

“I was very happy about [the offer,]” Styles said in an exclusive interview with Mountaineer Maven. “I’m familiar with the program, but I don’t know too much about them, so I’m excited to learn more and start building a relationship with the coaches.”

Styles was offered by tight ends and inside receivers coach Travis Tricket. Styles said he’s not sure whether or not he’ll start talking to defensive coaches soon.

Like many of West Virginia’s recruits, Styles says he used to love Tavon Austin when he was at West Virginia.

“He was so electrifying,” Styles said. “Guy was a walking highlight reel.”

Styles is a versatile player who can play multiple positions. His length and athleticism are some of his greatest strengths as a player. He says he tries to be similar to Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons in terms of versatility, but he’s trying to be unique as well.

Styles said the most important factors in his college decision are his relationship with the coaching staff, the culture within the football program, and the school's academic strength once he decides what he wants to study.

In addition to his offer from West Virginia, Styles has offers from Michigan, Miami (Ohio), Toledo, Indiana, Michigan State, Notre Dame, and Ohio State. He doesn’t know when he’ll be ready to release a top schools list, but he wants to announce his commitment in between his junior and senior years of high school.

