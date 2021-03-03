2023 Michigan OL Honored by “Big-Time” WVU Offer

Class of 2023 offensive lineman Dylan Senda (6’5”, 270 lbs) received his first Big 12 offer on Monday from West Virginia safeties coach Dontae Wright. Senda attends Divine Child High School in Dearborn, Michigan, and he’s another top target for the Mountaineer coaching staff as they continue to pursue talented offensive linemen.

“It was a real honor to get the offer from West Virginia. They are a big-time program,” Senda said in an exclusive interview with Mountaineer Maven. “It has been a school that I have followed for a while now.”

Senda said he remembers former Mountaineer standout Mark Glowinski, an offensive lineman who was a fourth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. When comparing himself to current NFL players, Senda says he models his game after Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson.

Senda believes he has really improved over the last year. He lowered his weight from 285 pounds to 270 pounds, and he’s working hard on all aspects of his game.

“Things are really starting to click for me,” Senda said. “I have improved my mobility, flexibility, and quickness. I am just scratching the surface at what I can do.”

Senda was clear about the most important factors he’s looking at in choosing a school. He says he wants to attend a school that is the right fit academically, and he wants to have a good relationship with the offensive line coach, the offensive coordinator, and the head coach. He also wants to play in a competitive conference where the school he attends can develop him to be ready for the NFL. Senda wants to study chemical engineering or sports medicine in college.

So far, Senda’s other offers have come from Maryland, Syracuse, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Michigan State, Miami (Ohio), Bowling Green, Akron, and Marshall. Since it’s still early in the recruiting process for Class of 2023 recruits, Senda says he’s not ready to release his top schools list.

