2022 Georgia OL Includes WVU in Top 8

Tyler Gibson has narrowed his list down, and the Mountaineers made the cut.

Last week, class of 2022 offensive lineman Tyler Gibson (6’5”, 290 lbs) released his top eight schools, and West Virginia made the cut.

The Mountaineers are included alongside Mississippi State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Indiana, Georgia Tech, Florida State, and Maryland.

Assistant head coach and offensive line coach Matt Moore, as well as special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz, are recruiting Gibson. Gibson cited his relationship with both coaches as the biggest factor in his decision to include West Virginia in his top schools list.

“I think it’s a great program,” Gibson said in an exclusive interview with Mountaineer Maven.

Gibson said he models his game after Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. He is an athletic offensive tackle who also plays basketball for Johns Creek High School in Georgia.

Gibson has his priorities in order when it comes to choosing a school.

“Education is first,” Gibson said. “Second is [my] relationship with the coaches.”

Most of the schools included in Gibson’s top eight are close to his home. Gibson said distance to home matters to him, but it won’t be too important in his decision.

Gibson has already scheduled visits with some of the schools on his list, including Georgia Tech, Indiana, and Virginia. He said he’s still considering whether or not he will visit West Virginia.

While he hasn’t picked a specific date yet, Gibson is hoping to announce his commitment in July.

