2023 Florida DE Keon Keeley Interested in Visiting WVU

Class of 2023 defensive end Keon Keeley (6’6”, 220 lbs) added West Virginia to his list of offers over the weekend, making the Mountaineers the second Big 12 school to offer him.

“I was very excited,” Keeley said in an exclusive interview with Mountaineer Maven. “I know West Virginia has a great history of football and has an amazing fan base and environment. Also, their defense was really good last year, so I was excited when I got the news.”

Keeley was offered by co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Chad Scott. He thinks he will build a good relationship with Coach Scott.

“Coach Scott sounded like a really good down-to-earth guy and loves football,” Keeley said. “You can tell he loves what he does day-in and day-out, and he really loves West Virginia.”

While Keeley hasn’t talked with Coach Scott about what position he’ll play at West Virginia, he wants to play defensive end as a stand-up edge rusher. He is interested in playing in the Big 12 since teams throw the ball a lot in the conference.

Keeley says he models his game after Josh Sweat and Montez Sweat, who are some of his favorite defensive ends in the NFL. Like Keeley, both players are tall defensive ends who are quick and athletic for their size.

Although he doesn’t know much about West Virginia’s campus, Keeley expressed interest in taking a virtual visit to WVU.

“I know the atmosphere is amazing and the fans are great, so it’s definitely something I would like to see,” Keeley said.

In addition to his offer from West Virginia, Keeley has offers from Florida State, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Arizona State, Rutgers, and UCF. While he doesn’t have any leaders yet, he says Florida State has been recruiting him the hardest since they offered him. He doesn’t know when he will be ready to commit to a school.

