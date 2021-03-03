2022 WR Shawn Miller Puts WVU in Top 5

Miller believes he could make a difference right away for WVU.

Class of 2022 wide receiver Shawn Miller (6’1”, 190 lbs) was pretty excited when he received an offer from West Virginia’s coaching staff in mid-December. Miller, who plays at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, included West Virginia in his top five schools announcement, which he released Saturday on Twitter.

The Mountaineers were joined on the list by Illinois, Miami, Arizona, and Indiana.

Miller was initially offered by offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Gerad Parker. His relationship with Coach Parker was an important part of his decision to include West Virginia in his top five.

“I feel like I can impact the program early on,” Miller said in an exclusive interview with Mountaineer Maven. “The relationship I’ve built with Neal Brown and Gerad Parker played a role in my decision.”

Miller cited the success WVU’s football program has achieved, as well as the support systems the coaches have in place, as some of the other factors that interested him in West Virginia. He also expressed interest in playing in the Big 12.

“I think that it would be a great experience going up against good competition and also being around unique cultures and fan bases,” Miller said.

Miller is an explosive wide receiver who has played alongside a talented group of high school athletes at the IMG Academy. When asked to describe himself as a player, he said he can “create big-time plays in big-time situations.”

Miller said he’s not sure when he wants to announce his commitment, so we’ll be sure to keep an eye on this key target for the West Virginia offense.

