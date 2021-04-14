2023 Florida WR “Really Wanted” Offer From WVU

Class of 2023 wide receiver Richard Dandridge (5’9”, 157 lbs) received his third offer when West Virginia offered him early in April. The speedy wide receiver from St. Brendan High School in Miami, Florida, said he thinks West Virginia has a great football program.

Tight ends and inside receivers coach Travis Trickett offered Dandridge. The offer was the first contact Dandridge had with the Mountaineer coaching staff.

“It was shocking because I really wanted to get this offer,” Dandridge said in an exclusive interview with Mountaineer Maven.

Like many of West Virginia’s skill position recruits, Dandridge said he’s a big fan of former Mountaineer Tavon Austin.

Dandridge said he thinks the best part of his game comes from his ability off the ball as a receiver. He pointed to his route-running ability and his speed. He still wants to improve his route running over the next couple of years.

Since it’s still early in his high school career, Dandridge doesn’t know what he’s looking for in choosing a school. He does know that he wants to major in business in college.

“[I’m] still thinking, just going day by day,” Dandridge said of his thoughts on playing at the next level.

So far, Dandridge has offers from Louisville, Texas A&M, and Florida International, in addition to his offer from West Virginia. He said he doesn’t have any favorites yet, and he’s not sure when he wants to announce his commitment.

