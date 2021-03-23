2024 Florida DB Receives Early Offer From WVU

Tavoy Feagin says he wants to visit West Virginia when it’s allowed.

Class of 2024 defensive back Tavoy Feagin received his first offer in January when he was offered by West Virginia. The freshman from Tampa has also received an offer from TCU since then.

Feagin said he was surprised to receive an offer from a program like West Virginia so early in his high school career, but he said it was encouraging to know that his hard work is paying off.

“I heard a lot of good things about the program,” Feagin said. “[I’m] really looking forward to visiting the school when the pandemic is over.”

If Big 12 schools are already recruiting the freshman, he’s definitely going to be building an impressive list of offers over the next few years.

Feagin said he was offered by head coach Neal Brown. Feagin had his high school coach, Jeris McIntyre, contact Coach Brown. He said Coach Brown was impressed with his film and extended the offer.

Feagin says he likes watching Mountaineer cornerback Alonzo Addae, who transferred to West Virginia from New Hampshire. He also says he tries to model his game after Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Feagin says the best part of his game is playing smart and understanding what opposing offenses are doing. He wants to work on his technique as a defensive back while learning more about the game as he progresses through high school.

While it’s still very early in Feagin’s recruiting process, he says he’s going to look for a school with a good physical therapy program and an “electric” fan base.

Feagin tells Mountaineer Maven that he wants to commit to a school as a senior, so it’ll be a while before he makes any college decisions. Regardless, we’ll keep an eye on this talented defensive back throughout his high school career.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Jack Morel at @jackmorel22