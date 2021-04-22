WVU Dips Into Florida Again for 2023 Recruit

Class of 2023 running back and linebacker Keoni Denny (6’0, 200 lbs) received his third Division I offer this week, this time from West Virginia. The Mountaineers are once again dipping into Florida to recruit the sophomore from Sumner High School in the Tampa area.

“[I was] happy and surprised,” Denny said in an exclusive interview with Mountaineer Maven. “It happened so quick.”

Denny was in contact with co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach Chad Scott for about a week before Scott extended the offer to Denny. He says he’s looking forward to getting to know the staff and building a relationship with them.

Denny said he likes the program, and he believes West Virginia is doing great things as a football team. When he was asked about the possibility of playing in the Big 12, he was optimistic.

“That would be amazing,” Denny said. “I always dreamed of going to a big school and competing at the highest level.”

Denny says the best part of his game is his ability to adapt to any situation. This makes sense, as he had an excellent sophomore campaign on both sides of the ball. He molds his game around Derrick Henry, and he wants to improve his speed and quickness.

So far, Denny has offers from South Florida and Western Kentucky, in addition to his offer from West Virginia. He doesn’t know yet if he’s going to visit West Virginia. Denny plans to announce his commitment during his senior year.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Jack Morel at @jackmorel22