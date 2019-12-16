Inside the Commit: Player Spotlight

In early November, Dematha Catholic (Md.) offensive lineman Jordan White broke off his commitment from Maryland. Their loss has become West Virginia’s gain.

The Mountaineers quickly pounced on White following his decision to open his recruitment – securing an official visit – followed by a commitment.

White chose West Virginia over a slew of offers including Maryland, Syracuse, Toledo and Ole Miss among others.

What To Like: White brings a toughness to the offensive line that is much needed, specifically in hopes to get the Mountaineer running game back on track, which was a weakness this past season. White is quick to stance and does an excellent job at extending his arms, immediately being in blocking technique. He doesn’t have long arms, so being able to immediately be in position is critical.

White also moves well for his size. At 6-foot-3, 295-pounds, he uses his feet well, adjusting to put himself into the right position. This is also crucial within Neal Brown’s passing screen game – having the ability to move to the outside and blocking downfield. While likely needing a year to develop within the program White is the type of lineman that is a cornerstone for the future.

White becomes the fourth offensive line commitment in the class of 2020 – joining Zach Frazier, Jacob Gamble and Chris Mayo.