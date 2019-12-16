Mountaineer Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Inside the Commit: Player Spotlight

Jonathan Martin

In early November, Dematha Catholic (Md.) offensive lineman Jordan White broke off his commitment from Maryland. Their loss has become West Virginia’s gain.

The Mountaineers quickly pounced on White following his decision to open his recruitment – securing an official visit – followed by a commitment.

White chose West Virginia over a slew of offers including Maryland, Syracuse, Toledo and Ole Miss among others.

What To Like: White brings a toughness to the offensive line that is much needed, specifically in hopes to get the Mountaineer running game back on track, which was a weakness this past season. White is quick to stance and does an excellent job at extending his arms, immediately being in blocking technique. He doesn’t have long arms, so being able to immediately be in position is critical.

White also moves well for his size. At 6-foot-3, 295-pounds, he uses his feet well, adjusting to put himself into the right position. This is also crucial within Neal Brown’s passing screen game – having the ability to move to the outside and blocking downfield. While likely needing a year to develop within the program White is the type of lineman that is a cornerstone for the future.

White becomes the fourth offensive line commitment in the class of 2020 – joining Zach Frazier, Jacob Gamble and Chris Mayo. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia, Nicholls State Game Thread

Christopher Hall

West Virginia faces Nicholls State inside the WVU Coliseum in the first meeting between the two programs

BREAKING: West Virginia Adds to 2020 Class with Offensive Line Commit

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia adds a big body up front

WATCH: Tavon Austin's 59 Yard Touchdown Against Former Team

Schuyler Callihan

Tavon goes for six!

Does Will Grier Need Out of Carolina?

Schuyler Callihan

Allen continues to struggle as Grier watches from sidelines

WVU Offers Top 2021 Tight End From Kentucky

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia sends out another offer to a big, physical tight end

Huggins Talks Win over Nicholls State

Christopher Hall

Tshiebwe and Culver lift WVU to victory

West Virginia, Austin Peay Game Thread

Christopher Hall

West Virginia versus Austin Peay Game thread

West Virginia Bullies by Nicholls State

Christopher Hall

Big performances from Oscar Tshiebwe and Derek Culver carry West Virginia

2021 Quarterback Enjoys Second Trip to West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Is West Virginia "zeroing in" on their quarterback in the 2021 class?

In a Quick Turnaround, West Virginia Meets Nicholls State

Christopher Hall

West Virginia welcomes their second opponent inside the WVU Coliseum in a span of 43 hours