WVU Gets an Early Start on KP Price

Following the 2023 King of the Climb one day elite camp, the West Virginia staff extended an offer to class of 2023 defensive back KP Price, his first.

“I was very excited about the offer,” he said with excitement. Also, noting that “the camp was great” and the newly updated facilities caught his eye. “The whole entire facility was awesome! Everything was brand new, and it felt very welcoming.”

West Virginia safeties coach ShaDon Brown was able to catch up with 6’2” 175-lb DB, and Price left walked away feeling they’ve established a pretty good relationship. We talked about what he likes in me, the WVU football team, the whole WVU school, and backgrounds on each other’s life,” said Price.

Photo courtesy of KP Price

The Calvin College High School (Baltimore) product earned another offer from Syracuse shortly after WVU, and undoubtedly, the offers will continue to roll in, and he gave some insight on what he is looking for in a program. “Coaching that is very welcoming, very heavy on working hard and staying on your back about things, and most importantly a school that helps you with not just football, but life,” he said.

