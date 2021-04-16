Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
WVU Makes Top 7 for 2022 QB Braden Davis

West Virginia looking to make a splash in the 2022 class.
Author:
Publish date:

On Friday, Class of 2022 quarterback Braden Davis released his Top 7 featuring West Virginia, Cincinnati, South Carolina, NC State, Georgia Tech, Duke, and Stanford. 

West Virginia got in early on Davis offering the 6'5", 195 lbs quarterback out of Middletown, Deleware in late January of 2020. 

He also holds offers from Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Tennessee, and Clemson to name a few. 

Recruiting

