WVU Nears the Top of the List for 2022 WR Following Visit

West Virginia sets the bar for 2022 Pennsylvania reciever
Author:
Publish date:

The West Virginia football program recently hosted class of 2022 receiver Kevin Thomas for an official visit, and it made quite the impression on the 6’3” 190-lb wideout.

“It was great,” he said. The family atmosphere - they made me feel like family right when I got there.” Also noting that the Mountaineer coaching staff “set the bar high.”

Thomas gave some insight into the interaction between him and his family with the coaching staff.

“They were mainly building a relationship with my family,” he said. “We were there to have a good time, and they were telling me how I can come in and make an immediate impact.” And added that his family loved Morgantown too.

Along with WVU, the Philadelphia, PA product holds several offers: Florida, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Oregon, Pitt, Arizona State, Michigan State, UCONN, Syracuse, Ole Miss Cincinnati, and Bowling Green. Currently, West Virginia and Michigan State top the list. 

