WVU Offer Leaves 2023 Mississippi DE/LB Speechless

The West Virginia coaching staff recently extended an offer to class of 2023 linebacker/defensive end Tabias Hinton, out of Hattiesburg High School/Hattiesburg, MS.

"It’s unbelievable that a school like West Virginia is interested in me and I was speechless," Hinton said with excitement.

He also holds offers from Southern Mississippi, Michigan and Mississippi State.

Hinton admittedly told Mountaineer Maven he is not familiar with the WVU football program but looks forward to getting better acquainted once he can visit Morgantown. However, no visit has been scheduled as of yet.

His top priority when choosing a school is "culture," but his main focus is continuing to improve every aspect of his game.

Quick Scout

Hinton's athleticism and instincts are contributors to his versatility, lining up on the edge or at linebacker on any given play. However, one of his more impressive attributes is his ability to stand up an offensive tackle, keeping his eyes on the backfield before shedding the block and disrupting the play in the backfield, and he did it as a sophomore. Additionally, he never gives up on a play, running sideline to sideline.

