WVU Pass Rusher Pulls Name from the NCAA Transfer Portal

On Wednesday, West Virginia defensive end Taurus Simmons withdrew his name from the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to sources.

It's unclear if Simmons is returning to the WVU football program at this time.

Simmons spent time as a defensive end and at BANDIT during his time as a Mountaineer. He appeared in eleven games last season and registered eight tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, and a sack. He logged snaps in 25 games over his three years in Morgantown but was limited to a rotational role as a pass rusher.

Simmons return comes off the heels of West Virginia BANDIT Lanell Carr recently announcing his intentions to enter the NCAA Portal.

