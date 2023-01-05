Skip to main content

WVU Pass Rusher Pulls Name from the NCAA Transfer Portal

West Virginia edge rusher removes his name from the portal

On Wednesday, West Virginia defensive end Taurus Simmons withdrew his name from the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to sources.

It's unclear if Simmons is returning to the  WVU football program at this time.

Simmons spent time as a defensive end and at BANDIT during his time as a Mountaineer. He appeared in eleven games last season and registered eight tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, and a sack. He logged snaps in 25 games over his three years in Morgantown but was limited to a rotational role as a pass rusher. 

Simmons return comes off the heels of West Virginia BANDIT Lanell Carr recently announcing his intentions to enter the NCAA Portal.

