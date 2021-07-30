WVU Tops the List for Recently offered South Carolina DB

West Virginia recently extended an offer to class of 2023 defensive back Travon West 6'0", 165-lbs) out of Anderson, SC. He is also holding offers from Kansas State, Troy, Marshall, Charlotte and Eastern Kentucky.

"I was very excited and happy to have had received the offer," said West. "Defensive coordinator) Coach (Jordan) Lesley was super excited and pumped - it made me feel at home."

I didn’t get to talk to him (Lesley) very much, but I enjoyed the vibe he gave off, a very positive and cool guy," continued West. "I mostly talked with (co-defensive coordinator/defensive backs) Coach Shadon (Brown), and I feel we connected very well because he has a lot of experience on the area I’m from, which helps us relate to a lot of things."

West was in Morgantown for the Elite One-Day Camp Showtime Camp held on July 29 and got a good look at the updated facilities.

"They’re first-class. I like how everything is close, and they make it very easy on their players when it comes to moving around," said West before commenting on the WVU football program overall. "It’s amazing. I really enjoyed the atmosphere and really believe they have a lot planned to be successful in the next several years."

He is still early in his recruiting process yet, for now, West Virginia unofficially sits atop his list, but more power five schools will definitely start reaching out and extending offers in the foreseeable future. In addition, he has taken visits to Penn State and North Carolina.

When it comes down to his decision on where he will spend his collegiate years: "Great academic environment, a brotherhood, and coaches who push their players to not only be better football players but also better men."

Quick Scout

Don't let the 6'0" 166-lb frame fool you. West packs a punch and is not hesitant to stick his nose in the box for run support. He's physical on the outside, works his hips, has solid footwork, can hold the edge, and is a ball hawk.

