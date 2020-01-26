MountaineerMaven
WVU Visit Exceeds Expectations for 2021 Runningback, Plans to Return

Jonathan Martin


West Virginia welcomed one of the prospects in the country this weekend.

Edwardsville (IL) running back Justin Johnson, along with his mother, made the trip to Morgantown to engage in junior day.

“It was great, I loved it,” Johnson said. “The Morgantown environment is great. I also really love the family-like bond that the coaches have with their players.”

The visit was not only superb for Johnson - but exceeded expectations for his mother.

“She loved it,” he said. “She said is was better than she expected it to be.”

While on campus Johnson was able to spend a majority of his time with running backs coach Chad Scott and head coach Neal Brown - continuing to build on an already established relationship.

“They are great coaches and even better men,” he said. “They genuinely care about their players.”

During his visit he was able to take an in-depth tour of the stadium, football facilities and even review plans for future upgrades.

“The stadium was incredible,” Johnson explained. “I can’t wait to see it full. The facilities that I was able to see were great. I also saw the plans for the future and they look top notch.”

Johnson holds offers from West Virginia, Purdue, Illinois, Temple and Western Michigan among others.

Though no date for a return visit is currently scheduled - Johnson knows he’ll be visiting Morgantown again.

“There’s nothing planned, but I will be back.”

