WVU WR Target Reschedules Commitment Date

Class of 2022 wide receiver Kevin Thomas (6'3", 187 lbs) of Neumann Goretti in Philadelphia, PA, is set to make his college decision Friday at 6:00 p.m. His initial commitment was on July 28, but he announced the postponement earlier in the same day.

Thomas will be choosing between Florida, Michigan State, Nebraska, Texas A&M, and West Virginia. With that said, I share my thoughts below on who I think Thomas will choose.

However, it has been a two-team race for a while now between Michigan State and West Virginia.

