Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

WVU WR Target Reschedules Commitment Date

Highly touted Philadelphia receiver sets commitment date
Author:
Publish date:

Are you looking for the inside scoop on West Virginia football recruiting? Subscribe to Mountaineer Maven, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Christopher Hall, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Class of 2022 wide receiver Kevin Thomas (6'3", 187 lbs) of Neumann Goretti in Philadelphia, PA, is set to make his college decision Friday at 6:00 p.m. His initial commitment was on July 28, but he announced the postponement earlier in the same day. 

Thomas will be choosing between Florida, Michigan State, Nebraska, Texas A&M, and West Virginia. With that said, I share my thoughts below on who I think Thomas will choose.

However, it has been a two-team race for a while now between Michigan State and West Virginia. 

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @WVUonSI and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Kevin Thomas
Recruiting

WVU WR Target Reschedules Commitment Date

USATSI_16424818_168388579_lowres
Big 12

REPORT: SEC Unanimously Votes to Invite Texas, Oklahoma

Hall of Traditions
Football

WVU Partners with VEEPIO to Oversee NIL

Phoenix Suns guard Jevon Carter (4) brings the ball down court during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center.
Mountaineers in the Pros

Suns Trade Jevon Carter

WVU football helmet
Football

Single Game Tickets for Va Tech Suspended

Untitled design
noncategorized

Making the Case for WVU to Get Into the ACC

Mountaineer Field
Football

WVU Football Promotion Games Revealed

USATSI_15138271_168388579_lowres
noncategorized

Could West Virginia Really End Up in the American Athletic Conference?