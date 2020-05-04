MountaineerMaven
Former Mountaineer Soccer Star Franck Tayou Awarded 4th Straight MASL MVP

Anthony G. Halkias

Since leaving Morgantown in 2011, Tayou has played for roughly 16 different professional organizations. However, over the past four seasons it became evident that Tayou has found a home in the Major Arena Soccer League. 

Tayou won his fourth MASL league MVP award this April. His first one came a couple years ago following an astute 2015-16 season. Tayou also earned All-MASL First Team honors for those four seasons. 

Tayou played for the Mountaineers for two seasons where he helped lead WVU to back-to-back NCAA tournament appearances. He is now a member of the Ontario Fury soccer team. 

In his 2010 campaign with the Mountaineers, Tayou led WVU with nine goals (5 game winning) and an assist. 

