Jordan Brewster Makes the 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Soccer Team

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Women's Soccer defender Jordan Brewster was named to the 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Soccer team Thursday afternoon as voted on by the head coaches. 

The junior from North Canton, Ohio, has been a  started all 45 games and has earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors in her first two seasons with the Mountaineers. Brewster's contributions to the last two years have led to a team-collective 23 shutouts and extended the program's NCAA tournament streak to 20. 

Additionally, Brewster has chipped in three goals and six assists during her illustrious career, including going 1-1 in her lone penalty kick that came last season. 

2020 PRESEASON All-BIG 12 TEAM

GK Madison White, Texas Tech So.

D Kim Rodriguez, Oklahoma State Sr.

D Cassie Hiatt, Texas Tech Jr.

D Jordan Brewster, West Virginia Jr.

MF Ceri Holland, Kansas Sr.

MF Grace Yochum, Oklahoma State Jr.

MF Yazmeen Ryan, TCU Sr.

MF Julia Grosso, Texas Jr.

F Olyvia Dowell, Oklahoma State So.

F Messiah Bright, TCU Jr.

F Kirsten Davis, Texas Tech Sr.

Per the Big 12 release: A pair of reigning individual award winners, both from Texas Tech, were featured on the team: 2019 Offensive Player of the Year forward Kirsten Davis and 2019 Freshman of the Year goalkeeper Madison White. Defender Cassie Hiatt also represented TTU on the squad.

