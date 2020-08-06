Jordan Brewster Makes the 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Soccer Team

West Virginia Women's Soccer defender Jordan Brewster was named to the 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Soccer team Thursday afternoon as voted on by the head coaches.

The junior from North Canton, Ohio, has been a started all 45 games and has earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors in her first two seasons with the Mountaineers. Brewster's contributions to the last two years have led to a team-collective 23 shutouts and extended the program's NCAA tournament streak to 20.

Additionally, Brewster has chipped in three goals and six assists during her illustrious career, including going 1-1 in her lone penalty kick that came last season.

2020 PRESEASON All-BIG 12 TEAM

GK Madison White, Texas Tech So.

D Kim Rodriguez, Oklahoma State Sr.

D Cassie Hiatt, Texas Tech Jr.

D Jordan Brewster, West Virginia Jr.

MF Ceri Holland, Kansas Sr.

MF Grace Yochum, Oklahoma State Jr.

MF Yazmeen Ryan, TCU Sr.

MF Julia Grosso, Texas Jr.

F Olyvia Dowell, Oklahoma State So.

F Messiah Bright, TCU Jr.

F Kirsten Davis, Texas Tech Sr.

Per the Big 12 release: A pair of reigning individual award winners, both from Texas Tech, were featured on the team: 2019 Offensive Player of the Year forward Kirsten Davis and 2019 Freshman of the Year goalkeeper Madison White. Defender Cassie Hiatt also represented TTU on the squad.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly