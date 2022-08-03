Skip to main content

Men's Soccer Ranks Sixth in Preseason Poll Amid Conference Realignment

West Virginia begins the 2022 season with its highest preseason ranking in program history

Morgantown, WV - 2022 marks the first season of Sun Belt Conference play for head coach Dan Stratford and the WVU Men's Soccer program.

An Elite Eight appearance concluded the team's 2021 slate, and Stratford seemed excited for the next season's growth.

When the United Soccer Coaches Poll was released on Aug. 2, he and the team had a new ranking to back up the potential for success: No. 6.

Sixth place is the highest preseason ranking West Virginia Men's Soccer has ever had. This comes directly following a No. 8 finish at the conclusion of 2021, a then-program best.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The defending National Champion Clemson Tigers (200 points) top the preseason rankings; Georgetown, Washington, Notre Dame, and Oregon State round out the Top-5. Sun Belt opponents Kentucky and Marshall also made the list, at Nos. 8 and 14, respectively.

When the Mountaineers begin the season on Aug. 25, Stratford's roster will be full of familiar faces. Eight starters and 14 lettermen will grace Dick Dlesk Stadium against Robert Morris at 7 p.m.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Julia Mellett @JuliaMellett

BIg 12 or BOLT
Big 12

Between The Eers: Should WVU Stay in the Big 12?

By Schuyler Callihan1 hour ago
Dixon_Main
Football

Lyn-J Dixon Transfers to SEC School

By Schuyler Callihan3 hours ago
Tony Mathis Jr. Day 3 Fall Camp 2022
Football

WATCH: Tony Mathis Jr. Fall Camp Day 3

By Christopher Hall3 hours ago
Taijh Alston Day 3 Fall Camp 2022
Football

WATCH: Taijh Alston Fall Camp Day 3

By Christopher Hall3 hours ago
Dante Stills Day 3 Fall Camp 2022
Football

WATCH: Dante Stills Fall Camp Day 3

By Christopher Hall3 hours ago
Sep 2, 2012; Waco, TX, USA; A general view of the Big 12 logo at Floyd Casey Stadium before the game between the Baylor Bears and the Southern Methodist Mustangs.
Football

Big 12 Championship Scheduled to Remain in Dallas through 2025

By Christopher Hall7 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-08-03 at 9.49.03 AM
Recruiting

2023 Official Offers Go Out

By Schuyler Callihan9 hours ago
Image result for charlie benton wvu
Football

Former WVU LB Charlie Benton Gets New Coaching Job

By Schuyler Callihan12 hours ago