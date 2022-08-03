Men's Soccer Ranks Sixth in Preseason Poll Amid Conference Realignment

Morgantown, WV - 2022 marks the first season of Sun Belt Conference play for head coach Dan Stratford and the WVU Men's Soccer program.

An Elite Eight appearance concluded the team's 2021 slate, and Stratford seemed excited for the next season's growth.

When the United Soccer Coaches Poll was released on Aug. 2, he and the team had a new ranking to back up the potential for success: No. 6.

Sixth place is the highest preseason ranking West Virginia Men's Soccer has ever had. This comes directly following a No. 8 finish at the conclusion of 2021, a then-program best.

The defending National Champion Clemson Tigers (200 points) top the preseason rankings; Georgetown, Washington, Notre Dame, and Oregon State round out the Top-5. Sun Belt opponents Kentucky and Marshall also made the list, at Nos. 8 and 14, respectively.

When the Mountaineers begin the season on Aug. 25, Stratford's roster will be full of familiar faces. Eight starters and 14 lettermen will grace Dick Dlesk Stadium against Robert Morris at 7 p.m.

