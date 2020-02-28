West Virginia Men's Soccer set to Begin Spring Slate of Matchups

The West Virginia men’s soccer team just recently announced the 2020 spring schedule with four games set to be played at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.

The spring season will be new head coach Dan Stratford’s first taste of head coaching at the helm of the Mountaineers men’s soccer team. Stratford comes from the University of Charleston where he served as head coach from 2017 until 2019.

Stratford will lead the Mountaineers in six total matches this spring which includes the Alumni match on Friday, April 24.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing the guys in action against the spring's competition," Stratford said. "I have been very happy with all the players' efforts over the first month, along with their open-minded approach to our training methods and style of play.”

The 2020 spring schedule will begin when West Virginia hits the road to take on UMBC in Baltimore, Maryland on March 8. The Mountaineers will then wait until Ohio Valley comes to town on March 28, followed by Duquesne on April 4 and Charleston on April 9.

West Virginia will play one other away match on April 18 when the team travels to Moon Township, Pennsylvania to take on Robert Morris at 3 p.m.

The spring season will also see a few new faces join the team as freshmen midfielders Brevin Andreadis and Ryan Baer will step foot on the field at West Virginia for their first time ever.

"The players have been challenged with a new system that may be unfamiliar to many of them, so we're all excited to see those tactics implemented outside of practice. The spring will reinforce the importance for our group to focus on our own execution and the team's overall performance,” explained Stratford.

The Mountaineers are coming off the 2019 fall season which saw them claim the Mid-American Conference Tournament championship as well as making an appearance in their second consecutive NCAA tournament.

West Virginia’s first spring matchup will come in a little over a week from now when they travel to UMBC on March 8 at 3 p.m.