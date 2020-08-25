SI.com
WVU Women's Soccer Opens Season on the Road

Christopher Hall

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons, alongside the Big 12 Conference, has announced the 2020 women's soccer schedule.

The nine-game slate consists of conference-only games as the Mountaineers open the season at Iowa State on September 11th.

"We are extremely grateful for this opportunity to play," WVU coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said in a release by the university. "I'm very thankful the Big 12 felt their environment and ours preaches safety first. That is our springboard to play this nine-game schedule. Our goal is to win each game and get ourselves in a spot to play in a tournament.

The NCAA postponed fall championships until the spring. For now, the Mountaineers are focused on the Big 12.

"My hope is that our student-athletes get an opportunity to play in an NCAA Tournament this spring. Our players want the experience, and we will stay hopeful and focused for that. But for now, we're going to this part of the season in Big 12 play."

West Virginia will host the Kansas State Wildcats in the season opener inside Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium, on Friday, September 18th. 

Start times will be announced at a later date.

No decision on whether fans will be able to attend the game but according to the release sent out by the university, WVU Athletics is continuing to work with University, local and state authorities for the potential plan for fan attendance at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium, which will also be announced at a later date

West Virginia Women's 2020 Soccer Schedule

9/11 @ Iowa State

9/18 Kansas State

9/25 @ Oklahoma State

10/2 Texas

10/9 @ Texas Tech

10/16 Baylor

10/23 @ Oklahoma

10/30 Kansas

11/6 @ TCU

