WVU Women's Soccer Picked Fourth in Big 12 Preseason Rankings

The West Virginia University women's soccer team was voted fourth in the Big 12 Conference Preseason rankings by the conference head coaches.

Big 12 Conference Preseason Rankings (Points)

Texas Tech (72)

Oklahoma State (70)

TCU (55)

West Virginia (54)

Texas (50)

Kansas (48)

Baylor (38)

Oklahoma (31)

Iowa State (16)

Kansas State (16)

The Mountaineers finished the 2019 season fourth in the Big 12 Conference standings with a 5-3-1 conference record and was 12-8-2 overall. West Virginia also extended its NCAA tournament streak to 20 and advanced to the third round for the fourth time in five years.

West Virginia returns 13 letter winners, including eight starters from last season and 2020 preseason first-team selection, defender Jordan Brewster. Additionally, the Mountaineers return team-leading scorer junior Alina Stahl (8, ranking eighth in the Big 12).

Head coach Nikki Izzo Brown lost goalkeeper Rylee Foster to graduation, who ranked second in the conference in shutouts with eight and brought in junior Boston College transfer Maddie Murphy to compete with sophomore Kayza Massey to start between the posts.

Since West Virginia joined the Big 12 in 2012, they have five regular-season titles and four conference tournament championships with the 2018 Big 12 Conference tournament championship being their last. West Virginia is 54-7-5 all-time in Big 12 competition.

The Mountaineers began preseason practice Tuesday, August 4th.

