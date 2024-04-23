West Virginia will meet Georgetown in the Big East/Big 12 Battle
Former Big East rivals will reunite in the Big East/Big 12 Battle
The West Virginia Mountaineers will once again meet the Georgetown Hoyas in the Big East/Big 12 Battle in the upcoming season at the WVU Coliseum according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. This will be the third meeting between the two programs since WVU departed for the Big 12 Conference.
West Virginia and Georgetown last meet during the 2020-21 season. The Mountaineers handled the Hoyas 80-71. Point Guard Miles “Deuce’ McBride led WVU with 17 points and forward Derek Culver was a rebound shy of a double double and was second on the team in scoring with 14 points.
Georgetown leads the all-time series 27-26.
