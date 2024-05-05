WVU Falters in Cincinnati, Bearcats Even Series
Cincinnati – The West Virginia Mountaineers (28, 17, 15-8) fell in game two to Cincinnati (26-21. 12-11) after the Bearcats hit four home runs to grab the 10-4 win Saturday evening.
Cincinnati took a commanding 4-0 lead in the third inning. Junior Lauden Brooks smacked a leadoff doubled off the right field wall to and West Virginia senior starting pitcher Derek Clark grazed junior Josh Kross on the first pitch before senior Hunter Jesse dropped a soft line drive down the left field line and just out of the reach of a diving Sam White for an RBI single. Then, hammered the 0-1 pitch well over the left field wall for a three-run home run and the four-run advantage.
The Bearcats added three runs in the fifth inning with a pair of home runs. Redshirt senior Alec Jones drove the first pitch for a solo home run, and after senior Josh Hegemann dropped a bunt for a single down the third base line, redshirt junior Kerrington Cross lifted the 0-1 pitch for a two-run home run for a 7-0 Cincinnati lead.
In the seventh, WVU junior Kyle West placed a bunt away from the shift for a single before senior Reed Chumley blasted a two-run home run. Sophomore Sam White continued the threat with a base hit.
Cincinnati head coach Jordan Bisch called out to the bullpen for freshman reliever Carson Marsh after sophomore starting pitcher Tommy Boba recorded his ninth strikeout of the day. Marsh walked two to load the bases but got out of the inning on a 4-6-3 double play.
The Bearcats answered in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single from Kross and Brroks put the ball in play for a fielder’s choice RBI to extend the lead back to seven, 9-2.
Reed Chumley hit a two-run home run in the eighth to cut the deficit back to five, 9-4.
Josh Kross hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the frame to keep the Bearcats’ distance as Cincinnati takes game two with the 10-4 decision.
The series finale is set for Sunday at 1:00 p.m. with the action streaming on ESPN+.