Official: WVU Signs Armani Hansberry
On Monday, West Virginia University men’s basketball head coach Darian DeVries announced the signing of forward Amani Hansberry. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
“Amani has a great motor and a nose for the ball,” DeVries said. “He has a very unique skill set and will give us great versatility at both ends of the floor. I love the way he competes, and he will bring a winning mindset.”
6-foot-8, 240-pound forward 2.4 points per game and 2.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 45.2 percent from the field as a freshman at Illinois. He played in 19 games, averaging 7.5 minutes per game.
Hansberry scored seven points and grabbed a career-high eight rebounds in his Illini debut vs. Eastern Illinois. Hansberry set career highs with eight points, three assists and two steals vs. Southern, then matched his career high with eight points against Connecticut in the NCAA Elite Eight.
Hansberry was the 2023 Gatorade Maryland Player of the Year after he averaged 15.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists as a senior at Mount Saint Joseph High. He led Mount Saint Joseph to a second straight Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) A Conference Tournament championship and Baltimore Catholic League (BCL) title. Hansberry led Mount Saint Joseph to a 38-4 record, equaling the state record for wins in a season.
Hansberry was The Baltimore Sun All-Metro Player of the Year for the second year in a row and BCL Player of the Year. He was a four-star power forward ranked No. 57 by On3, No. 61 by Top 247, No. 67 by 247Sports Composite, No. 69 by ESPN100 and No. 86 by Rivials150.