3 Mountaineers Earn 2021-22 Preasaon All-Big 12 Conference Honors

On Wednesday, The Big 12 Conference released the 2021-22 Preseason All-Big 12 teams, with three West Virginia University women's basketball members appearing on the list. Junior forward Esmery Martinez was unanimously selected to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, while senior forward Kari Niblack and junior guard KK Deans earned Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

The teams were voted upon by Big 12 women's basketball coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own players. 2021-22 marks the third time West Virginia has seen at least three players named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team in the last four seasons.

Martinez, a 2021 All-Big 12 First Team selection, is the first Mountaineer to represent WVU on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team since 2019-20 (Tynice Martin). Last season, Martinez averaged a double-double, with 13.6 points and a team-high 11.6 rebounds per game.

Niblack, the 2019 Big 12 Sixth Player of the Year, has now been named Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention for the last three seasons. Last year, she averaged 9.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and a team-leading 47 blocks (1.6 bpg).

Deans, a 2021 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection after averaging 13.3 points and 3.7 assists, has been named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team for the first time in her career.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly