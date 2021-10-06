    • October 6, 2021
    3 Mountaineers Earn 2021-22 Preasaon All-Big 12 Conference Honors

    A trio of Mountaineers named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team
    On Wednesday, The Big 12 Conference released the 2021-22 Preseason All-Big 12 teams, with three West Virginia University women's basketball members appearing on the list. Junior forward Esmery Martinez was unanimously selected to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, while senior forward Kari Niblack and junior guard KK Deans earned Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

    The teams were voted upon by Big 12 women's basketball coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own players. 2021-22 marks the third time West Virginia has seen at least three players named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team in the last four seasons.

    Martinez, a 2021 All-Big 12 First Team selection, is the first Mountaineer to represent WVU on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team since 2019-20 (Tynice Martin). Last season, Martinez averaged a double-double, with 13.6 points and a team-high 11.6 rebounds per game. 

    Niblack, the 2019 Big 12 Sixth Player of the Year, has now been named Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention for the last three seasons. Last year, she averaged 9.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and a team-leading 47 blocks (1.6 bpg). 

    Deans, a 2021 All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection after averaging 13.3 points and 3.7 assists, has been named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team for the first time in her career. 

    3 Mountaineers Earn 2021-22 Preasaon All-Big 12 Conference Honors

