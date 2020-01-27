MountaineerMaven
Horned Frogs Big First Quarter Too Much for Mountaineers

Quinn Burkitt

Ft Worth, Texas - The West Virginia Mountaineer Women’s Basketball team extended their losing streak to four after falling to the Texas Christian Horned Frogs 73-60 Sunday night. 

Kianna Ray paced the Horned Frogs throughout the opening quarter hitting 3-4 from three-point range as TCU went 5-9 from behind the arc to grab an early 28-9 lead after the first quarter of play.

West Virginia guard Kysre Gondrezick began the second by cutting into the TCU lopsided margin with a three-pointer before Madisen Smith also hit a three to bring the margin closer at 15 points.

Two minutes later, Tynice Martin hit another Mountaineer three before another three of her own two minutes later to bring the deficit even closer at 28-35.

As soon as the Mountaineers were drawing in on the Horned Frog advantage, Michelle Berry hit a three to extend the lead back to double digits, 28-40.

Gondrezick hit a jumper two minutes into the third quarter to make it a 10-point game but Jaycee Bradley countered with a three of her own with three minutes remaining in the third.

Gondrezick and Lucky Rudd put in a pair of threes three minutes into the final quarter before Martin hit a three two minutes following the pair.

Even with the streak of Mountaineer points, it never seemed to be enough for West Virginia as Kianna Ray knocked down a three to put TCU back up by 12 halfway through the quarter.

Martin was able to reel West Virginia back within single digits with over a minute remaining but the only other baskets that came on the night were a pair of Adeola Akomolafe layups for the 73-60 TCU win.

Martin led all Mountaineer scorers on the night with 24 points which were followed by Gondrezick’s 13 points.

West Virginia will now travel to Norman, Oklahoma for a matchup against Oklahoma on February 5 at 8 p.m. 

