Kysre Gondrezick Earns a Spot on the Naismith Trophy Midseason Watch List

West Virginia Mountaineer redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick has been named to the midseason watch list for the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy for Women’s Player of the Year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Tuesday.

Elizabeth Garabedian - WVU Women's Basketball

Gondrezick is one of five players in the Big 12 Conference included on the midseason list. The others are Oklahoma State senior forward Natasha Mack, Texas junior forward/center Charli Collier, Iowa State junior guard/forward Ashley Joens, and Baylor junior forward NaLyssa Smith.

Gondrezick is the second Mountaineer to be named to the Women’s Naismith Trophy Watch list in as many seasons. Last year, Tynice Martin was recognized on the preseason watch list for the award.

Gondrezick leads West Virginia in scoring, averaging 21.5 points per game. The Benton Harbor, Michigan, native has led WVU in scoring 12 times this season and has tallied 20 or more points in 11 games. Her 30-point performance at TCU helped her win the Big 12’s Women’s Basketball Player of the Week award on Feb. 1, becoming the first Mountaineer to win the honor since Martin on Feb. 4, 2019.

Earlier this year, Gondrezick surpassed 1,000 points in her NCAA career when she registered a team-high 22 points against LSU in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout. She currently has 809 points in her Mountaineer career.

During her three years at WVU, the redshirt senior guard was named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in 2019-20 and was recognized on the 2020-21 Preseason All-Big 12 squad.

