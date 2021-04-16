Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Kysre Gondrezick Selected Fourth by the Indiana Fever

West Virginia guard Kysre Gondrezick picked fourth by the Indiana Fever
Author:
Publish date:

The Indiana Fever selected West Virginia guard Kysre Gondrezick as the fourth overall pick of the 2021 WNBA Draft, becoming the highest draft pick in program history. 

Gondrezick scored 1,011 total points during her Mountaineer career, averaging 17.1 points per game, ranking fourth in program history. In her senior season, she averaged 19.5 ppg, earning a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection and All-American status.

West Virginia guard Kysre Gondrezick
Kysre Gondrezick Selected Fourth by the Indiana Fever

