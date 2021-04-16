Kysre Gondrezick Selected Fourth by the Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever selected West Virginia guard Kysre Gondrezick as the fourth overall pick of the 2021 WNBA Draft, becoming the highest draft pick in program history.

Gondrezick scored 1,011 total points during her Mountaineer career, averaging 17.1 points per game, ranking fourth in program history. In her senior season, she averaged 19.5 ppg, earning a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection and All-American status.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner.

Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly