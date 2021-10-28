Skip to main content
    October 28, 2021
    Martinez and Niblack Named to McClain Award Watch List

    A pair of Mountaineers named to the 2022 Katrina McClain Award Watch List
    On Thursday, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) announced West Virginia junior forward Esmery Martinez and senior forward Kari Niblack are among 20 members named to the 2022 Katrina McClain Award Watch List. Additionally, West Virginia and UCONN are the only schools with two players on the preseason watch list. 

    The McClain Award annually recognizes the top power forward in women's college basketball.

    The accolade is the second preseason honor for Martinez. She was also named to the 2021-22 Preseason All-Big 12 team. The Hato Mayor Del Ray, Dominican Republic, finished the 2020-21 season averaging a double double 13.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game, earning first team All-Big 12.

    Niblack, who, following the 2021-22 season, earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention, leads West Virginia with 881 career points, 580 rebounds and 148 blocks (148). The Leesburg, Florida, native averaged 9.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks last season, earning All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

    College basketball fans are encouraged to participate in fan voting, presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2022 Katrina McClain Power Forward of the Year Award will be narrowed to 10, and then in late February to just five. In March, the five finalists will be presented to Ms. McClain and the Hall of Fame's selection committee, where a winner will be selected.

    The 2022 Katrina McClain Award winner will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the other four members of the Women's Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award, the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard Award, the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award and the Lisa Leslie Center Award, in addition to the Men's Starting Five.

