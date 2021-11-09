Skip to main content
    November 9, 2021
    Martinez Named to Naismith Trophy Women’s Watch List

    West Virginia forward Esmery Martinez named to her second preseason watch list
    On Tuesday, West Virginia forward Esmery Martinez was named to the 2022 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Women’s Watch List.

    The junior has also been named to the 2022 Katrina McClain Award Watch List and was unanimously selected to the 2021-22 Preseason All-Big 12 last month.

    The Hato Mayor Del Ray, Dominican Republic, native averaged a double double last season with 13.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game.

    Martinez and the 19th-ranked Mountaineers tip off the season Tuesday November, 16 at 7:00 pm versus St. Francis (PA).

    March 13, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers forward Esmery Martinez (12) smiles after defeating the Oklahoma State Cowgirls at Municipal Auditorium.
