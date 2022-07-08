Mountaineers Accept Invite to Women's Cancun Challenge

The West Virginia University women's basketball team will participate in a 10-team field at the Women's Cancun Challenge with all the action scheduled for November 24-26 at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Games will take place at the all-inclusive resort, with teams and fans in walking distance to the converted ballroom that hosts the tournament.

Florida State, Harvard, Oklahoma State and Purdue will play a three-game round robin in the Mayan Division while Central Michigan, NC State, Northern Iowa, Tulane, Vanderbilt and West Virginia are placed in the Riviera Division heading to Mexico for two games apiece.

Dale Sparks - WVU Women's Basketball

“We are pleased to draw another intriguing mix of teams to the Women’s Cancun Challenge. These matchups are attention-getters, as we feature a competitive environment that teams love to see before the conference schedule begins,” said Sarah Molina, Cancun Challenge director.

The tournament dates back to 2005 and has historically drawn a deep roster of Power 5 notables and strong mid-majors, all looking to sharpen their rosters before the start of conference play.

Fan packages are available; check out your options for a relaxing, secure warm-weather escape over Thanksgiving weekend: Fan Packages - Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya - Cancun Challenge

