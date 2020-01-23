MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

Mountaineers Drop Third Straight in loss to Oklahoma State

Quinn Burkitt

The West Virginia women’s basketball team dropped their third straight game on Wednesday while falling to Oklahoma State, 57-55.

The Mountaineers raced out to an early eight-point lead halfway through the opening quarter behind Kysre Gondrezick’s seven points which included a three to begin her streak of points.

The quarter concluded with West Virginia and Oklahoma State trading points. Lauren Fields dribbled in for a layup and Vivian Gray hit a jumper for the Cowgirls before Lucky Rudd nailed a three to end the quarter.

Oklahoma State began the second quarter on a 9-4 run and pulled within three points behind a Ja’mee Asberry three which slimmed the lead down to 22-19 four minutes into the second.

“It’s not like in the scout we didn’t say ‘No. 21 is their second-best three-point shooter stay onto her’, it’s just not urgent right now,” said Carey. “We have taken a big step back for some reason.”

Esmery Martinez then sank a pair of layups as Tynice Martin drained a pair of free throws to end the half and send the Mountaineers to the locker room with a 28-22 advantage.

The Cowgirls fought back hard after halftime as Vivian Gray nailed a three to put Oklahoma State ahead by three with two minutes remaining in the third.

Gray then sank a pair of free throws before Rudd and Kirsten Deans each dribbled in for layups to end the third and give Oklahoma State the 38-37 lead.

“I feel it in myself and I’m sure other players feel it too, sluggish, slow, running up and down the court once or twice then feeling out of breath, it happens, I’m not sure why or what we need to do,” said Martin.

WVU G Tynice Martin Oklahoma State Postgame
WVU G Tynice Martin

The Mountaineers retook the lead early in the fourth following an Ejiofor jumper before Deans and Martin nailed a pair of free throws and Martin knocked down a jumper of her own for the six-point advantage.

Ja’Mee Asberry struck back with a pair of threes to quickly tie the ballgame while Clitan De Sousa also sank a three. Only thirty seconds later Asberry hit another three for the two-point lead before De Sousa nailed another jumper for the 57-55 win.

“I’ve been in this business for thirty years, I’ve never seen a team go like this, if you’re not hitting your shots you usually pick up your defense and get to the rim or get fouled, we’re not doing anything,” explained Carey.

Gondrezick was the only Mountaineer to finish the night in double digits while Martin and Niblack totaled nine points apiece on the night.

West Virginia will now travel to Fort Worth, Texas to take on TCU on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. which will be aired on FS1. 

Comments

WVU Womens Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia's National Title Odds Might Shock You

The Mountaineers are officially a national title contender

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

The Return of the Macke

Freshman walk-on Spencer Macke makes ESPN following his three point shot

Anthony G. Halkias

by

Halk35

Game Thread: West Virginia, Texas

Discuss the West Virginia, Texas game with fellow Mountaineer fans

Christopher Hall

by

Anthony Gregory

In-State Guard Talks Visit to WVU, Relationship With Staff

Is an offer on the way for 2022 guard out of Poca?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Halk35

Osabuohien Showing that he is more than Just a Defender

Gabe Osabuohien isn't just a defensive force, he's now much more

Anthony G. Halkias

by

Halk35

West Virginia, Kansas State Game Thread

Join the discussion with fellow Mountaineer fans

Christopher Hall

by

QuinnBurkitt

Matthews Finds Confidence in Dismantling of Texas

Emmitt Matthews appears to be coming out of his slump

Michael Gresko

by

Halk35

Stills Named One of College Football's Top Returning Players

West Virginia's Darius Stills is poised for a big senior season!

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

ESPN Bracketology Update: West Virginia

Mountaineers keep pace in latest bracketology update

Schuyler Callihan

by

Halk35

Lyons names former Mountaineer Dan Stratford as New Head Coach

Dan Stratford 'comes full circle' in return to WVU as head coach

Quinn Burkitt

by

John Pentol