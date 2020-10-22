SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Mountaineers Picked 5th in Big 12 Conference Preseason Poll

Christopher Hall

The West Virginia women's basketball team was selected fifth in the Preseason Big 12 Conference standings, selected by the leagues' coaches. The reigning Big 12 champions, the Baylor Bears, were picked to win the conference. 

West Virginia went 11-1 in non-conference last season that included wins at No. 10 Mississippi State and, at a neutral site in Orlando, FL, No. 19 Michigan State. Then started conference play 3-0 but ended the season 7-11 overall in the Big 12, finishing sixth in the standings. 

The Mountaineers return two of their top three scorers from last year, with leading scorer redshirt guard Kysre Gondrezick (15.3) and junior forward Kari Niblack (10.3), both earning Preseason All-Big 12 Conference Honorable Mention. 

2020-21 Big 12 Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

1. Baylor (9) 81

2. Texas (1) 73

3. Iowa State 69

4. Kansas State 50

5. West Virginia 45

6. Texas Tech 36

7. Oklahoma 33

8. Oklahoma State 26

9. TCU 23

10. Kansas 14

(first place votes in parentheses; coaches not allowed to vote for their team)

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Top Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Texas Tech

The Mountaineers are slight favorites this week, but will they cover?

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Two Mountaineers Earn Preseason All-Big 12 Honors

Two Members of the West Virginia Women's Basketball team earned Preseason All-Big 12 Honors

Christopher Hall

Jeffery Pooler Jr.'s Transformation Into a Highly Productive Player

The Mountaineer defensive lineman is making his senior season count in a big way

Schuyler Callihan

Players to Watch: Texas Tech Offense

Three Red Raiders that will be a key focus for the Mountaineer defense

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Among the 5 Dark-Horse Candidates to Reach Final Four

Are the Mountaineers Final Four bound?

Schuyler Callihan

by

LiamBow

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 6: You Pay for Success

Former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon is back with a new episode

Schuyler Callihan

Texas Tech Head Coach Matt Wells: "They're a Good Team, a Real Good Team"

Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells likes what he see's out of 3-1 West Virginia

Christopher Hall

BREAKING: Panthers to Activate Former WVU Safety Kenny Robinson

Former WVU star Kenny Robinson getting his chance

Schuyler Callihan

5 Potential Landing Spots for Quinton Spain

The former Mountaineer is now a free agent

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Bills Release OL Quinton Spain

Former Mountaineer lineman is now a free agent

Schuyler Callihan