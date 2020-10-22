Mountaineers Picked 5th in Big 12 Conference Preseason Poll

The West Virginia women's basketball team was selected fifth in the Preseason Big 12 Conference standings, selected by the leagues' coaches. The reigning Big 12 champions, the Baylor Bears, were picked to win the conference.

West Virginia went 11-1 in non-conference last season that included wins at No. 10 Mississippi State and, at a neutral site in Orlando, FL, No. 19 Michigan State. Then started conference play 3-0 but ended the season 7-11 overall in the Big 12, finishing sixth in the standings.

The Mountaineers return two of their top three scorers from last year, with leading scorer redshirt guard Kysre Gondrezick (15.3) and junior forward Kari Niblack (10.3), both earning Preseason All-Big 12 Conference Honorable Mention.

2020-21 Big 12 Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

1. Baylor (9) 81

2. Texas (1) 73

3. Iowa State 69

4. Kansas State 50

5. West Virginia 45

6. Texas Tech 36

7. Oklahoma 33

8. Oklahoma State 26

9. TCU 23

10. Kansas 14

(first place votes in parentheses; coaches not allowed to vote for their team)



You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly