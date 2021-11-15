Skip to main content
    November 15, 2021
    Mountaineers sit at No. 22 in the Latest AP Top 25

    West Virginia comes in at No. 22 before opening up the regular season against St. Francis (PA) on Tuesday
    Author:

    On Monday, the West Virginia University the Mountaineers (0-0) women's basketball team slid to No. 22 in the Associated Press (AP)following the opening week of the 2021-22 regular season. 

    West Virginia began the season ranked 19th but is the only program ranked within the top 25 not to play a game. The Mountaineers hosted WVU Tech on October 28th, where they trounced the Golden Bears 113-33.

    Including West Virginia, three Big 12 Conference teams are ranked inside the top 25, with the Baylor Lady Bears (2-0) holding the highest ranking, moving up a spot to sixth after defeating West Texas A&M and Texas State. Meanwhile, the Iowa State Cyclones (1-0) move from 12th to No. 14 following a 65-38 win over Omaha. 

    West Virginia Women's Basketball Coach Mike Carey
    WVU Womens Basketball

