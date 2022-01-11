Skip to main content

The Big 12 Conference Reschedules a Pair of Mountaineer Games

West Virginia's earlier postponed contest against Kansas is back on the schedule

On Tuesday, the Big 12 Conference announced that West Virginia's postponed game between West Virginia and Kansas in Lawrence, KS, initially scheduled for January 5, has now been rescheduled for Tuesday, February 16 at 8:00 EST.

To make accommodations around the league for other postponements, the contest versus TCU scheduled for February 16 in Morgantown has moved up to January 25, with tip-off set for 7:00 pm EST. 

West Virginia is back in action Wednesday night at 7:00 inside the WVU Coliseum to take on Texas Tech. 

