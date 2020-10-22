SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

Two Mountaineers Earn Preseason All-Big 12 Honors

Christopher Hall

The Big 12 Conference released its coaches Preseason All-Big 12 team on Wednesday, and West Virginia redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick and junior forward Kari Niblack were selected Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. 

Gondrezick's 15.3 points per game last season led the Mountaineers, also dished out 82 assists and grabbed 34 steals. 

Niblack, the 2019 Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year, averaged 10.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks per game and accounted for five double-doubles on the season. Additionally, Niblack has racked up 101 career blocks, which is tied for No. 8 in program history.

The women's college basketball season begins November 25th, but no schedule has been released. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Top Stories

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for WVU vs Texas Tech

The Mountaineers are slight favorites this week, but will they cover?

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Jeffery Pooler Jr.'s Transformation Into a Highly Productive Player

The Mountaineer defensive lineman is making his senior season count in a big way

Schuyler Callihan

Players to Watch: Texas Tech Offense

Three Red Raiders that will be a key focus for the Mountaineer defense

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Among the 5 Dark-Horse Candidates to Reach Final Four

Are the Mountaineers Final Four bound?

Schuyler Callihan

by

LiamBow

Napoleon's Corner Ep. 6: You Pay for Success

Former WVU running back Eugene Napoleon is back with a new episode

Schuyler Callihan

Texas Tech Head Coach Matt Wells: "They're a Good Team, a Real Good Team"

Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells likes what he see's out of 3-1 West Virginia

Christopher Hall

BREAKING: Panthers to Activate Former WVU Safety Kenny Robinson

Former WVU star Kenny Robinson getting his chance

Schuyler Callihan

5 Potential Landing Spots for Quinton Spain

The former Mountaineer is now a free agent

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Bills Release OL Quinton Spain

Former Mountaineer lineman is now a free agent

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia Releases Depth Chart vs Texas Tech

The Mountaineers' depth chart has been updated

Schuyler Callihan