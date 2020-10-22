Two Mountaineers Earn Preseason All-Big 12 Honors

The Big 12 Conference released its coaches Preseason All-Big 12 team on Wednesday, and West Virginia redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick and junior forward Kari Niblack were selected Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

Gondrezick's 15.3 points per game last season led the Mountaineers, also dished out 82 assists and grabbed 34 steals.

Niblack, the 2019 Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year, averaged 10.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks per game and accounted for five double-doubles on the season. Additionally, Niblack has racked up 101 career blocks, which is tied for No. 8 in program history.

The women's college basketball season begins November 25th, but no schedule has been released.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the page's top righthand corner. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly