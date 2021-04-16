WATCH: Kysre Gondrezick's Reaction after Being Drafted Fourth Overall

West Virginia guard Kysre Gondrezick picked fourth overall in the 2021 WNBA Draft

The Indiana Fever selected West Virginia guard Kysre Gondrezick as the fourth overall pick of the 2021 WNBA Draft, becoming the highest draft pick in program history.

With the selection, Gondrezick is approximately three and a half hours from her hometown of Benton Harbor, Michigan.

Gondrezick scored 1,011 total points during her Mountaineer career, averaging 17.1 points per game, ranking fourth in program history. Gondrezick averaged 19.5 ppg in her senior season, earning a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection and All-American status.

Amy Kontras-USA TODAY Sports

