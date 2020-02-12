West Virginia Blows Double Digit Second Half Lead in Loss to Kansas State

The Mountaineers fell behind early, 8-2, following an Angela Harris layup for the Kansas State six-point advantage three minutes into regulation.

Blessing Ejiofor was able to knot the score at 10-10 four minutes later with a jumper before Savannah Simmons drained a three to end the quarter and give the Wildcats a 15-12 lead heading into the second quarter.

West Virginia came out firing in the second while hitting the first two baskets on a Kari Niblack free throw and layup to tie the score at 15 points two minutes in.

Kansas State took the lead right back on a slew of shots inside the three-point arc including a Lee jumper for the 24-19 lead. Martin then nailed a three and Martinez dribbled in for a layup for the knotted 24-24 score heading into the locker room.

The third quarter saw the Mountaineers begin to pull away as Lucky Rudd went full steam for a layup three minutes into the half for the three-point lead, 31-28. Five minutes later, Gondrezick sank a pair of free throws for the 11-point advantage.

The third quarter offensive surge was led mostly by Gondrezick who also nailed a second-chance three with two minutes remaining in the third as well as a pair of free throws. The quarter marked a 17-6 run for the Mountaineers.

Three minutes into the fourth quarter, the Mountaineers had broken the score wide open after Niblack went down below for a layup and the 50-32 advantage.

That comfortable lead didn’t last long for West Virginia as the Wildcats ran away on a 19-0 run through the next six minutes of action before retaking the lead, 51-50, with less than a minute remaining in regulation.

Kansas State was able to hold onto their lead through the final minute as Peyton Williams drained a pair of free throws for the 56-55 victory.

"We're not hitting shots but our defense carried us, especially that third quarter and then we quit playing defense...in the fourth quarter we quit playing defense and the missed shots really hurt you," said WVU head coach Mike Carey.

The West Virginia fourth quarter suffocation is one of the worst in school history including the 91-51 suffering to Baylor on Jan. 18.

"You've got to play hard for four quarters to win a game in this league, three quarters is not good enough... we quit playing hard, quit playing defense and we took some bad shots down the stretch is what I take from this game," explained Carey.

Martin and Niblack led the way on the night with 12 points, followed by Gondrezick’s 10 points as the trio of Mountaineers each finishe the day in double digits.

The Mountaineers will look to get back on track against Texas Tech on Saturday evening inside the Coliseum at 5 p.m.