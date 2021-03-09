West Virginia Claims Two-Seed in Big 12 Conference Tournament

West Virginia awaits the winner of Texas Tech and Kansas State in the Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship quarterfinals

The West Virginia Mountaineer women's basketball team finished the regular season 19-5 overall and 13-5 in Big 12 Conference play placing them second in the league standings.

Dale Sparks - WVU Women's Basketball

On Monday night, the Big 12 Conference released the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship Bracket. As a two-seed, the Mountaineers await the winner of seven-seed Texas Tech and 10-seed Kansas State and will meet on Friday, March 12 in the quarterfinals at 6:30 pm EST on ESPN+.

The Baylor Bears clinched the Big 12 Conference regular season title on February 27 in an 85-49 win over Kansas State. They await the winner on No. 8 TCU and No. 9 Kansas.

No. 3 Oklahoma State and No. 6 Oklahoma tipoff Friday following the West Virginia game and four-seed Iowa State takes on five-seed Texas to kick off the Friday's quarterfinal round at 11:30 EST on ESPNU.

Big 12 Conference Women's Basketball Championship Schedule

FIRST ROUND Thursday, March 11

No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Kansas 6:00 pm ESPN+ (Game 1)

No. 7 Texas Tech vs. Kansas State 9:00 pm ESPN+ (Game 2)

QUARTERFINALS Friday, March 12

No. 4 Iowa State vs. No. 5 Texas 11:30 am ESPNU (Game 3)

No. 1 Baylor vs. TCU or Kansas 2:30 ESPNU (Game 4)

No. 2 West Virginia vs. Texas Tech or Kansas State 6:30 pm ESPN+ (Game 5)

No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma 9:30 ESPN+ (Game 6)

SEMIFINALS Saturday, March 13

Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner 1:00 pm ESPN+ (Game7)

Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner 4:00 pm ESPN+ (Game 8)

CHAMPIONSHIP Sunday, March 14

Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner 1:00 pm ESPN2

Big 12 Conference Final Standings (Conf. record)

1. Baylor (17-1)

2. West Virginia (13-5)

3. Oklahoma State (13-5)

4. Iowa State (12-6)

5. Texas (11-7)

6. Oklahoma (9-9)

7. Texas Tech (5-13)

8. TCU (4-14)

9. Kansas (3-15)

10. Kansas State (3-15)

