West Virginia Claims Two-Seed in Big 12 Conference Tournament
The West Virginia Mountaineer women's basketball team finished the regular season 19-5 overall and 13-5 in Big 12 Conference play placing them second in the league standings.
On Monday night, the Big 12 Conference released the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship Bracket. As a two-seed, the Mountaineers await the winner of seven-seed Texas Tech and 10-seed Kansas State and will meet on Friday, March 12 in the quarterfinals at 6:30 pm EST on ESPN+.
The Baylor Bears clinched the Big 12 Conference regular season title on February 27 in an 85-49 win over Kansas State. They await the winner on No. 8 TCU and No. 9 Kansas.
No. 3 Oklahoma State and No. 6 Oklahoma tipoff Friday following the West Virginia game and four-seed Iowa State takes on five-seed Texas to kick off the Friday's quarterfinal round at 11:30 EST on ESPNU.
Big 12 Conference Women's Basketball Championship Schedule
FIRST ROUND Thursday, March 11
No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Kansas 6:00 pm ESPN+ (Game 1)
No. 7 Texas Tech vs. Kansas State 9:00 pm ESPN+ (Game 2)
QUARTERFINALS Friday, March 12
No. 4 Iowa State vs. No. 5 Texas 11:30 am ESPNU (Game 3)
No. 1 Baylor vs. TCU or Kansas 2:30 ESPNU (Game 4)
No. 2 West Virginia vs. Texas Tech or Kansas State 6:30 pm ESPN+ (Game 5)
No. 3 Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma 9:30 ESPN+ (Game 6)
SEMIFINALS Saturday, March 13
Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner 1:00 pm ESPN+ (Game7)
Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner 4:00 pm ESPN+ (Game 8)
CHAMPIONSHIP Sunday, March 14
Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner 1:00 pm ESPN2
Big 12 Conference Final Standings (Conf. record)
1. Baylor (17-1)
2. West Virginia (13-5)
3. Oklahoma State (13-5)
4. Iowa State (12-6)
5. Texas (11-7)
6. Oklahoma (9-9)
7. Texas Tech (5-13)
8. TCU (4-14)
9. Kansas (3-15)
10. Kansas State (3-15)
