West Virginia Comes in at No. 23 in the WBCA Preseason Poll

The West Virginia University Mountaineer women's basketball program begins the 2021-22 season ranked No. 23 inside the USA TODAY/Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Preseason Poll. West Virginia also was recently voted 19th in the Preseason AP Poll.

The Mountaineers finished last season with a 22-7 overall record, including reaching the Big 12 Conference championship and a Round of 32 appearance in the NCAA tournament.

West Virginia returns four of its five starters, featuring Esmery Martinez and Kirsten "KK" Deans. Martinez, who was voted on the All-Big 12 Preseason team, averaged a double double 13.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game last season, while Deans is the team's returning leading scorer, averaging 13.7 PPG.

West Virginia was voted fourth in the Preseason Big 12 Conference standings. In addition to Martinez's selection to the All-Big 12 Preseason team, Deans and Kari Niblack were voted All-Big 12 honorable mention.

The Mountaineers recently won their exhibition over WVU Tech 113-33. Jasmine Carson came off the bench and led all scorers with 25 points on 9-13 shooting from the field, including 7-11 from three-point range.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly