Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    West Virginia Comes in at No. 23 in the WBCA Preseason Poll

    The Mountaineers sit inside the USA TODAY/Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Preseason Poll.
    Author:

    The West Virginia University Mountaineer women's basketball program begins the 2021-22 season ranked No. 23 inside the USA TODAY/Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Preseason Poll. West Virginia also was recently voted 19th in the Preseason AP Poll.

    The Mountaineers finished last season with a 22-7 overall record, including reaching the Big 12 Conference championship and a Round of 32 appearance in the NCAA tournament.

    West Virginia returns four of its five starters, featuring Esmery Martinez and Kirsten "KK" Deans. Martinez, who was voted on the All-Big 12 Preseason team, averaged a double double 13.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game last season, while Deans is the team's returning leading scorer, averaging 13.7 PPG.

    West Virginia was voted fourth in the Preseason Big 12 Conference standings. In addition to Martinez's selection to the All-Big 12 Preseason team, Deans and Kari Niblack were voted All-Big 12 honorable mention. 

    Read More

    The Mountaineers recently won their exhibition over WVU Tech 113-33. Jasmine Carson came off the bench and led all scorers with 25 points on 9-13 shooting from the field, including 7-11 from three-point range.

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

    Facebook - @WVUonSI

    Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

    Women's basketball
    WVU Womens Basketball

    West Virginia Comes in at No. 23 in the WBCA Preseason Poll

    27 seconds ago
    Screen Shot 2021-11-03 at 1.54.21 PM
    Recruiting

    Two WVU Targets Reopen Recruitment

    2 hours ago
    Nap's Corner
    noncategorized

    Napoleon's Corner Ep. 43

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17060714_168388579_lowres
    Football

    Big 12 Power Rankings - Week 10

    6 hours ago
    Oklahoma's Marvin Mims (17) runs past Texas Tech's Malik Dunlap (8) to score a touchdown during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
    Football

    3 Big 12 Members in the Initial College Football Playoff Rankings

    7 hours ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers place kicker Casey Legg (48) celebrates with teammates following a made field goal during the third quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
    Football

    Legg Nominated for the 2021 Burlsworth Trophy

    7 hours ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege (2) throws a touchdown pass during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
    Football

    Doege Earns Campbell Player of the Week

    7 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-11-02 at 12.54.42 PM
    Football

    Quick Hits: Injury Updates, O-Line Improving, Plan at Corner + More

    Nov 2, 2021