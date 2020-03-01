West Virginia Falls to Iowa State Late on Saturday

The West Virginia women’s basketball team fell for the second time in a row on Saturday afternoon to Iowa State, 60-61.

Both teams fought neck and neck throughout the opening quarter as Ines Nezerwa nailed a three to start off the ballgame before Kari Niblack knocked down a trio of jumpers for her Mountaineers to make it a 6-5 West Virginia lead.

Madisen Smith then hit a three only a minute later before Esmery Martinez sank a jumper to extend the West Virginia lead to four, 11-7.

Ashley Joens threatened once more for the Cyclones with a three of her own to bring the deficit within one point with four minutes left in the first.

Martinez then made a jumper to give West Virginia the four-point lead heading to the second after a Jade Thurmon second chance free throw.

The Mountaineers saw their lead extend to five points on a Kysre Gondrezick three-pointer before Smith nailed another three. The pair of West Virginia threes was followed by an Ashley Joens three with under three minutes left in the half.

Joens then went up for a layup to make it a four-point game heading to the locker room at halftime, 33-29.

A Tynice Martin three a few minutes into the second half gave West Virginia the seven-point advantage before the Cyclones got behind an Adriana Camber three and a few two pointers to tie the ballgame at 39 points halfway through the third.

Martinez and Kirsten Deans were able to register a pair of jumpers to end the third and keep the Mountaineers ahead by three points, 50-47.

Iowa State took over the lead a few minutes into the fourth behind a pair of Joens layups and a Nezerwa layup.

Smith then gave West Virginia the lead following a jumper with under two minutes remaining before Joens was fouled two times and knocked down four free throws. Martin tried to bring the Mountaineers back into it after a layup, but the Cyclones held on for the 61-60 win.

The Mountaineers had a trio of players score in double digits as Smith led the pack with 17 points which were followed by Niblack’s 15 points and Martinez’s 12 points.

West Virginia will stay in Texas now and take on Texas Tech in Lubbock on Wednesday at 9 p.m. which will be broadcasted on Fox Sports Southwest.