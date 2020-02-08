MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Falls to Oklahoma State

Quinn Burkitt

The West Virginia women’s basketball team fell to Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon for their third straight loss, 57-60.

The Mountaineers ran out to a fast 10-2 lead within the opening minutes of the first half behind a pair of Kysre Gondrezick threes. Natasha Mack was then able to bring the Cowgirls within three points by the end of the quarter on a pair of jumpers.

The second quarter saw a similar story as the first as Kirsten Deans helped West Virginia go on another 10-2 streak through the opening minutes.

Natasha Mack then nailed a pair of jumpers before Lauren Fields sank a three with a little over a minute remaining to bring the margin within one point, 24-23, heading into the locker room.

Oklahoma State took over three minutes into the second half on a Natasha Mack jumper before Tynice Martin hit a pull up jumper for the lead two minutes later. A Lucky Rudd layup with a minute remaining in the third gave the Mountaineers a two-point lead heading into the final quarter.

Rudd and the rest of her Mountaineer teammates came out shooting in the fourth while Gondrezick and Rudd each nailed three’s halfway into the quarter.

Asberry then gave Oklahoma State the lead with less than a minute remaining in regulation before sealing a 60-57 victory with a trio of free throws.

Gondrezick and Niblack led West Virginia in scoring on the day with 13 and 12 points, respectively. The pair of Mountaineers were the only ones to record double digits on the night as Martin and Deans trailed the pair with seven points on the night.

The only part of the floor West Virginia shot better on the night from was the free-throw line as the Mountaineers shot a 56 percent at the charity stripe as opposed to the Cowgirls 59 percent.

The Mountaineers will now come back home to take on Kansas State on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. at the Coliseum which will be broadcasted on Mountaineer TV. 

