WVU Declines WNIT Invite

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons announced today that WVU has declined an invitation to participate in the 2022 WNIT postseason tournament.

“While we appreciate the invitation for our women’s basketball team to participate in the 2022 WNIT, we have made the difficult decision to decline the invite this year,” Lyons said. “Team injuries, along with student-athletes set to enter the transfer portal, have limited our roster availability, and we would not be able to provide a competitive or positive experience for our student-athletes.”

The West Virginia women’s basketball team finished the season with a record of 15-15 and a 7-11 mark in the Big 12. The Mountaineers reached the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Championship but lost a 66-60 decision to No. 10 ranked Iowa State on Friday night.

You can follow us for future coverage by following us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly