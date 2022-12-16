Brewster Earns Second Scholar All-American Honor

Fifth year defender Jordan Brewster was named to the 2022 United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America Second Team on Thursday.

This is her second consecutive honor of the sort; the acknowledgement makes Brewster the first Mountaineer to do so since Chicago Red Stars and Team Canada left back Bianca St-Georges in 2017-18.

With the award, Brewster moves WVU's total number of Scholar All-America honors to five all time.

Prior to her Scholar All-America honor, Brewster was named an Academic All-American by the College Sports Communicators earlier this month. In total, Brewster has four academic All-America honors to her name.



In November, she was named a United Soccer Coaches All-American for the third consecutive season. The three-time co-caption netted a trio of goals and an assist in 2022; all three goals were credited as game winners. Most notably, Brewster scored the game-winning goal, in WVU's Big 12 Championship game against TCU on Nov. 6, to help West Virginia claim its fifth Big 12 Tournament title.



Brewster made her 96th career start in West Virginia's regular-season finale on Oct. 27, setting a new program record for career starts. She finished her career with 101 starts. Additionally, Brewster was named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List for the third consecutive season earlier this year; she is also a five-time All-Big 12 honoree.



In the classroom, Brewster maintained a 4.00 cumulative GPA while working toward an MBA. She is a three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree and earned her third career CSC Academic All-District honor last month. Brewster has appeared on the Big 12 Commissioner's and Garrett Ford Academic Honor Rolls, as well as the Dean's List during her time at West Virginia.

