Brewster, Massey Collect Big 12 Honors

No. 21 West Virginia has recorded four clean sheets through six games, and the defensive efforts of fifth year defender Jordan Brewster and senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey are being rewarded by the Big 12 Conference.

Brewster nabbed Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, the fifth such conference award of her career. She was also subsequently named WVU Student-Athlete of the Week, presented by University Apartments.

Massey, who ranks No. 5 nationally in 2022 shutouts, got the third award of her career with this week's Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Week honor.

These integral parts of head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown's back line are on a lock-down roll. Between Aug. 28 and Sept. 6, the Mountaineers have outscored opponents, including No. 11 Auburn and No. 25 Samford, 4-0. Additionally, that defense has allowed the Mountaineer strikers ample pressure to apply.

WVU has dominated the offensive push as well, outshooting Saint Francis, Auburn, and Samford 46-25. Of those 25 shots, Massey has reeled in 12 saves; that ranks her No. 37 in the NCAA in save percentage (0.885).

Brewster, Massey and the Mountaineers return home on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m. to face the Clemson Tigers. It's Dollar Night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.