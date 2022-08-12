Skip to main content

Brewster Named Player to Watch by Coaches Poll

Jordan Brewster is using her final year of eligibility to her advantage.

West Virginia University Women's Soccer defender Jordan Brewster is starting her final year in the old Gold and Blue with acknowledgement from the United Soccer Coaches Poll.

Brewster is one of three returning All-Americans selected to this season's "Players to Watch" list; thirty-five women on Division I rosters were chosen to represent their schools; she's joined by fellow Big 12 back, Texas Tech's Macy Blackburn.

Brewster, a pillar of head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown's back line, is no stranger to the accolades. Her true freshman season compiled All-Big 12 Second Team, All-Big 12 Freshman Team, 2018 TopDrawerSoccer Division I Freshman Best XI First Team, Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team, and Big 12 Freshman of the Week. She followed it up with a sophomore campaign that logged nine clean sheets and named her to the United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest Region Second Team, All-Big 12 Second Team, and Academic All-Big 12 First Team, as well as WVU's Most Valuable Player.

Her COVID season saw even more attention, as Brewster gathered United Soccer Coaches All-America Second Team and All-Midwest Region First Team, CoSIDA Academic All-America Third Team and All-District 2 First Team, TopDrawerSoccer Best XI Second Team, MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, All-Big 12 First Team, Academic All-Big 12 First Team, and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

WVU defender Jordan Brewster shakes hands with fans post-game.

Brewster's lock-down defense stuck last year as well. Through a season that ended on PKs in the Big 12 Championship, Brewster's presence shined. She wrapped up her senior year as a member of the United Soccer Coaches All-America Third Team, Scholar All-America First Team, and All-Midwest Region First Team; CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team; MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List; Senior CLASS Award Candidate; All-Big 12 First Team and Academic First Team; two-time Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week; and TopDrawerSoccer National Team of the Week.

This season is shaping up to be one final, success-filled, victory lap for Brewster. Brewster and the Women's Soccer team start play on Aug. 18, when they welcome Indiana to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium at 7 p.m.

