Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSubscribeSI.com
Search

Massey and Brewster Earn Preseason All-Big 12 Honors

The duo helped WVU earn its 21st consecutive NCAA Tournament bid in 2020-21
Author:
Publish date:

On Tuesday, the Big 12 Conference released the 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 team that included senior defender Jordan Brewster and junior goalkeeper Kayza Massey of the West Virginia University women's soccer team.

Brewster, the 2020 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, earned her third consecutive honor. She also earned All-Big 12 First Team honors last season after starting all 14 matches and leading the team with 1,300 minutes of total game action.

This is the first preseason honor for Massey. She made 10 starts last season, logging 920 minutes in goal and recording a pair of shutouts, notching a season record of 7-2-1, and finishing the year with nine goals allowed, 16 saves and a 0.88 goals-against average.

Oklahoma State led all Big 12 schools with three selections. Baylor, TCU, Texas Tech and West Virginia each had two honorees, while Kansas State and Texas Tech had one selection apiece. Eleven of the 13 individuals on the preseason team were 2020 All-Big 12 performers. The Preseason All-Big 12 Team was selected by the league’s 10 head coaches, and they were not allowed to vote for their own players.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @WVUonSI and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly

Jordan Brewster
WVU Womens Soccer

Massey and Brewster Earn Preseason All-Big 12 Honors

Untitled design
Big 12

REPORT: Big 12, PAC 12 Commissioners Meet to Discuss Possible Merger

Mar 2, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles McBride (4) celebrates after a made three-pointer during the first half against the Baylor Bears at WVU Coliseum.
Mountaineers in the Pros

McBride's Summer League Schedule

Screen Shot 2021-08-03 at 10.21.33 AM
Area 304+

Will West Virginia Land Jaden Mangham?

USATSI_15504739_168388579_lowres
Mountaineers in the Pros

Miles McBride Reveals Knicks Jersey Number

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) dives for a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium.
Football

Clemson and FSU to the SEC?

USATSI_13378651_168388579_lowres
Recruiting

WVU Offer Leaves 2023 Mississippi DE/LB Speechless

Puskar Center entrance
Area 304+

WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates