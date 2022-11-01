Skip to main content

Massey Earns Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Year

WVU Women's Soccer's Kayza Massey earned Goalkeeper of the Year honors.

WVU's Women's Soccer officially has a Big 12 Goalkeeper of the Year: senior Kayza Massey.

Massey, who has only allowed 17 goals through 19 games, is the program's first Goalkeeper of the Year. She's seen 165 opponent shots this season and registered seven clean sheets.

Massey joins current teammate Jordan Brewster (2020 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year) as the only two current Mountaineers to ever have been selected for player of the year distinctions.

